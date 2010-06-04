VIP – Judith Jamison
“We can go on talking about racism and who treated whom badly, but what are you going to do about it? Are you going to wallow in that or are you going to create your own agenda? People come to see beauty, and I dance to give it to them. Dance is bigger than the physical body. When you extend your arm, it doesn’t stop at the end of your fingers, because you’re dancing bigger than that; you’re dancing spirit.”
Judith Jamison
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Artistic Director, Performer
alvinailey.org
