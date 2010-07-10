Up and Away
When flying, being smart and fashionably comfortable is key. The right goodies in your carry-on can mean the difference between fearsome and friendly skies. Pack some of the season’s travel essentials.
Is your first generation iPod on its last leg? Are your Nike Shox out of bounce? Even if you can’t upgrade your flight, you can always upgrade your basics.
His Carry On
1 – Tom Ford Sunglasses
So, so hot.
2 – iPhone by Apple
You know you want one.
3 – Bose In-Ear Headphones
Tune the world out and turn it up.
4 – Kiehl’s Lip Balm #1
Some shine for your exit from the aircraft.
5 – Orbit Gum
When your ears are popping.
6 – Tumi T-Tech Flow Flap Body Bag
Her Carry On
7 – Creative TravelSound PoPz speakers
Getting dressed in your hotel room is always more
fun with some music.
8 – Sony Cyber-shot Digital Camera
So you can be sure to remember everything.
9 – The Youth As We Know It cream
by Bliss
Flying can dry up your skin, so make
sure you pack some moisture cream.
10 – MAC Plushglass sheer lip colour
Lip-smacking shimmer you can
apply in your cab.
11 – Handbag Riveting
by Marc Jacobs
for Louis Vuitton
In Her Luggage
1 – Suitcase X’lite
by Samsonite Black Label
2 – Thick knit jersey safari short
by American Apparel
3 – Cherry Tee by Juicy
4 – Altoids
5 – Butterfly Jeans
by 7 For All Mankind
In His Suitcase
6 – Suitcase
by Alexander McQueen
for Samsonite Black Label
7 – Sneakers
by John Varvatos
for Converse
8 – “Zipadee” Shirt
by Hugo Boss
9 – Cat Stitch tee by Puma
10 – Fleur du Male, Fragrance
by Jean-Paul Gaultier
Illustrations by Laz Marquez