Up and Away

When flying, being smart and fashionably comfortable is key. The right goodies in your carry-on can mean the difference between fearsome and friendly skies. Pack some of the season’s travel essentials.

Is your first generation iPod on its last leg? Are your Nike Shox out of bounce? Even if you can’t upgrade your flight, you can always upgrade your basics.

His Carry On

1 – Tom Ford Sunglasses

So, so hot.

2 – iPhone by Apple

You know you want one.

3 – Bose In-Ear Headphones

Tune the world out and turn it up.

4 – Kiehl’s Lip Balm #1

Some shine for your exit from the aircraft.

5 – Orbit Gum

When your ears are popping.

6 – Tumi T-Tech Flow Flap Body Bag

Her Carry On

7 – Creative TravelSound PoPz speakers

Getting dressed in your hotel room is always more

fun with some music.

8 – Sony Cyber-shot Digital Camera

So you can be sure to remember everything.

9 – The Youth As We Know It cream

by Bliss

Flying can dry up your skin, so make

sure you pack some moisture cream.

10 – MAC Plushglass sheer lip colour

Lip-smacking shimmer you can

apply in your cab.

11 – Handbag Riveting

by Marc Jacobs

for Louis Vuitton

In Her Luggage

1 – Suitcase X’lite

by Samsonite Black Label

2 – Thick knit jersey safari short

by American Apparel

3 – Cherry Tee by Juicy

4 – Altoids

5 – Butterfly Jeans

by 7 For All Mankind

In His Suitcase

6 – Suitcase

by Alexander McQueen

for Samsonite Black Label

7 – Sneakers

by John Varvatos

for Converse

8 – “Zipadee” Shirt

by Hugo Boss

9 – Cat Stitch tee by Puma

10 – Fleur du Male, Fragrance

by Jean-Paul Gaultier

Illustrations by Laz Marquez