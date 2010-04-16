VIP »

VIP – Judith Jamison

4 Jun 2010 – 6:12 PM Comments

Dancer VIP: Judith Jamison – Alvin Ailey former Artistic Director

Travis Wall’s Hip Hop Ballet for DWTS

Submitted by on 16 Apr 2010 – 11:33 AM Comments

Tiler Peck and Danny Tidwell on Dancing with the Stars

On April 13th, Travis Wall choreographed a master piece for Dancing with the Stars, featuring NY City Ballet’s Tiler Peck and Danny Tidwell, surrounded by a brilliant eclectic group of dancers merging genres from Hip hop, contemporary and classical ballet in a “2010 Pas de Deux reinvented,” orchestrated with the unique sound of Nuttin But Stringz.

To complete the Peck-Tidwell couple, Travis Wall performed his piece along with a “dancers-VIP entourage”: Nick Lazzarini, Jaimie Goodwin, Robert Roldan, Teddy Forance, Misha Hamilton, Kate Harpoolitan, Taja Riley, Chantel Aguirre, Flipz and Spee-d.