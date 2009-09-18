Shen Wei Dance Arts at Syracuse University

Famed choreographer Shen Wei and Shen Wei Dance Arts (SWDA) will be giving two performances in Syracuse, NY on September 24th and 25th as part of the Cultural Diplomacy Symposium. The symposium will explore the importance of culture and understanding through the exchange of ideas, information, traditions and value systems across the globe.

Shen Wei, a native of China, was a founding member of the Guangdong Modern Dance Company, the first of its kind in China. After Wei moved to the United States, his debut at the American Dance Festival opened up many doors for his work to be seen on stages around the world. He founded Shen Wei Dance Arts (SWDA) in July of 2000 and serves as the company’s artistic director. Since its inception, SWDA has toured extensively on five continents. Wei has created more than 10 works and for each work he creates the set design, costume and make-up designs. He has won numerous awards including the American Dance Festival’s Ben Sommer Fellowship.

In February, Wei and his dancers spent a three-week residency at Syracuse University. During their residency, a triptych entitled “RE-“ was developed. The Symposium will be the first time that SWDA will perform the piece in Syracuse. SWDAlead nearly 20 master classes open to students and community members while in Syracuse, because of this, further residencies are being discussed.

In addition to SWDA’s performance, Shen Wei, along with Marjane Satrapi, Academy Award-nominated animated film director and children’s book author; Paul Salopek, two-time Pulitzer Prize winner; and David Pogue, Emmy Award-winning correspondent with CBS News will be taking part on a panel discussion on culture diplomacy on Monday Sept.21 from 2-5 for the United Nations’ International Day of Peace. Wei, himself, believes that acknowledging other cultures triggers a step towards hope and peace, often expressed unconsciously, privately, and only rarely in public.

Panel Discussion

Sept. 21st 2-5pm

Joyce Hergenhan Auditorium

Newhouse 3 Building, Syracuse University

The panel discussion will be web cast at 7 pm.

Shen Wei Dance Arts Performances

Sept. 24th and 25th, 7pm

Landmark Theater

362 S Salina St

Syracuse, NY 13202

shenweidancearts.org

Photo By Alex Pines