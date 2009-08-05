Broadway Stars Give Back to the Community: Revolucion Latina

Revolucion Latina is a non profit organization aimed at providing underprivileged youths in New York City artistic empowerment through free workshops, classes, and seminars.Â Broadway performers provide their time free of charge to give these children an opportunity to be surrounded by art and culture when it would not normally be accessible in their communities.Â Revolucion Latina gathers whatever resources it can to help create a path through which these children can pursue their dreams.

This summer, Revolucion Latina hosted their second annual Dare to Go Beyond Performing Arts Camp at Pearl Studios where Broadway performers, from the likes of John Herrera and Luis Salgado of In the Heights, Rogelio Douglas of The Little Mermaid, Gabriela Garcia of Chicago, Enique Segura of The Lion King, and many more, taught acting, dance, voice, and improvisation over the course of 3 days. Luis Salgado explained that, “most of these kids are never exposed to the arts in their community, so it’s so nice to see that many of these kids come back and really love it and enjoy it, and now it’s a part of their daily lives.”