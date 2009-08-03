Home » 5 - Fall 07, FASHION, POP CULTURE
Pop Style: Celebrating Fashion and Pop Art
Selection By Melissa Carter - Design By Justin DeWalt
ART LICHTENSTEIN
LICHTENSTEIN - Sleeveless shirt by John Galliano – Nooka Zen watch Sneakers by Prada Sport – Printed denim by John Galliano
ANDY WARHOL
WARHOL – Heels by Cheetah Wedges – Black high heels by Mary Janes – White leather wallet by Marc Jacobs – Ring by Kenneth Jay Lane – Brown leather business bag by Wolford
KEITH HARING
HARING – Watch Marc Jacobs – Sneakers by Prada – Hoodie by John Galliano Gym dance legging, yoga socks and gym dance suryia by Stella McCartney for Adidas
ROBERT INDIANA
INDIANA – Hat by Prada Sport – Grey jeans by Sass and Bide – Sport bag by Gucci – Lightweight saga and tight pants by Stella McCartney for Adidas – Sneakers by Porsche for Adidas