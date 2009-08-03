VIP »

VIP – Judith Jamison

4 Jun 2010 – 6:12 PM Comments

Dancer VIP: Judith Jamison – Alvin Ailey former Artistic Director

Read the full story »
DANCE
MUSIC
POP CULTURE
FASHION
VIP
Home » 5 - Fall 07, FASHION, POP CULTURE

Pop Style: Celebrating Fashion and Pop Art

Submitted by on 3 Aug 2009 – 11:46 AM Comments

Selection By Melissa Carter - Design By Justin DeWalt

ART LICHTENSTEIN

LICHTENSTEIN Sleeveless shirt by John Galliano – Nooka Zen watch Sneakers by Prada Sport – Printed denim by John Galliano

LICHTENSTEIN - Sleeveless shirt by John Galliano – Nooka Zen watch Sneakers by Prada Sport – Printed denim by John Galliano

ANDY WARHOL

WHAROL - Heels by Cheetah Wedges - Black high heels by Mary Janes - White leather wallet by Marc Jacobs - Ring by Kenneth Jay Lane - Brown leather business bag by Wolford

WARHOL – Heels by Cheetah Wedges – Black high heels by Mary Janes – White leather wallet by Marc Jacobs – Ring by Kenneth Jay Lane – Brown leather business bag by Wolford

KEITH HARING

HARING Watch Marc Jacobs - Sneakers by Prada - Hoodie by John Galliano Gym dance legging, yoga socks and gym dance suryia by Stella McCartney for Adidas

HARING – Watch Marc Jacobs – Sneakers by Prada – Hoodie by John Galliano Gym dance legging, yoga socks and gym dance suryia by Stella McCartney for Adidas

ROBERT INDIANA

INDIANA Hat by Prada Sport - Grey jeans by Sass and Bide - Sport bag by Gucci - Lightweight saga and tight pants by Stella McCartney for Adidas - Sneakers by Porsche for Adidas

INDIANA – Hat by Prada Sport – Grey jeans by Sass and Bide – Sport bag by Gucci – Lightweight saga and tight pants by Stella McCartney for Adidas – Sneakers by Porsche for Adidas