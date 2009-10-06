Nacho Pop: Australia Can Dance, Pop N’ Locker

Whether spinning tracks, co-hosting for So You Think You Can Dance Australia, choreographing a piece, or teaching workshops across the country, Nacho Pop aka Nate Mendelsohn is a versatile artist within the Australian dance and entertainment industries.

On face value he appears to only be a co-hosting personality on So You Think You Can Dance Australia. However this new kid on the block has been involved in the scene for longer than his stage years. Nacho exudes a silent confidence that is not to be confused with arrogance. With his dancing feet firmly placed on the ground, his choreography is not made to receive props from the commercial world, but rather to express the voice within.

Having relocated from the States in 1999, Nacho took his knowledge of the underground street culture in New York and introduced it to the Hip Hop movement in Sydney. Nacho’s style is heavily influenced by Pop and Lock pioneers, the Electric Boogaloos. Nacho has found that Boogaloo is the only style that allows him to find deeper funk than in general Popping. Holding the foundations of Hip Hop in high regard, Nacho still considers himself a student of the underground street scene where creative leaders are constantly pushing new boundaries.



In addition to his role on So You Think You Can Dance Australia, Nacho is also a teacher at the elite Urban Dance Centre in Sydney. Co-Director Julie Williamson describes Nacho as having “his finger on the pulse of the current professional performance industry. Not only is his teaching excellent, but his understanding of the historical foundation of Popping brings an added wealth to his classes.” It is evident that Nacho inspires students to leave as better dancers, by not only teaching them what each step is called, but also where it comes from and the proper technique behind it.



Having his hand in various fields of the entertainment industry, Nacho Pop aka Nate Mendelsohn epitomizes Pop Culture. Although his twitter following may read as a who’s who of showbiz, his lifestyle is not one of flashy cars and expensive suits. Preferring slow dancing in his kitchen as opposed to lapping it up on a boat, his down to earth nature reflects his continuing success in a challenging and competitive industry.

Kristy Johnson

nachopop.com