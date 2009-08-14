Monsters of Hip-Hop the Show | August 14th and 15th

Monsters of Hip-Hop the Show is back at the El Portal Theatre in Hollywood, CA August 14th and 15th.Â Â Monsters is one of the leading dance conventions in the US with their Monsters of Hip Hop and Monsters of Contemporary series.Â The Monsters Show brings all the best talent from the conventions, and talented choreographers like Tabitha and Napoleon, Tony Test, Rapsody James, and the show’s Director Kevin Maher, who has worked with the likes of Mariah Carey and Britney Spears.Â This year’s show brings hip-hop’s finest with supernatural abilities, complete with special effects, as well as a special guest appearance from Monsters of Contemporary faculty.Â The cast is comprised of professional and pre-professional dancers who will make their debut in front of producers, agents, artists and otherÂ industry professionals.

El Portal Theatre

5269 Lankershim Blvd

North Hollywood, CA 91691

888-5MONSTRS monstersofhiphop.com