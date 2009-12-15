A Trip Within Thailand: Pachyderms and Polaroids by Jeremy Kost

Jeremy Kost knows fame. In the age of digital media, he has secured a name as a leading celebrity photographer using only his Polaroid camera. So why was he in Southeast Asia during New York’s Winter Fashion Week? Because the artist within him instead chose to experience and chronicle the annual King’s Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Thailand.

Here Kost chronicled his travels throughout Thailand where, instead of shooting this or that starlet once again, he captured citizens (and pachyderms) of a far away culture for the very first time.

More Information: jeremykost.com

Text by Rami Ramirez

Graphic Design by Andrew J Newman