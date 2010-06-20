Home » 6 - Spring 08, FASHION, Featured, Featured Articles, NEWS, Photo Report
Photography By Lou Mora loumora.com
Inside Out
Submitted by Movmnt Magazine on 19 Jun 2010 – 10:46 PM
Comments
Where do you like to wear your shades? Inside, Out? Spring eyewear fashion selection photographed by Lou Mora for Movmnt Magazine.
Photography By Lou Mora loumora.com
Photo Assistant: Matt Lopman | Stylist: Steph Ashmore | Make-up: Davia Matson
Models: Sarah Yates | Athena Toner | Melanie Tornroth | Phill Tornroth
All rights Reserved – Movmnt Magazine