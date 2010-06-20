VIP »

VIP – Judith Jamison

4 Jun 2010 – 6:12 PM Comments

Dancer VIP: Judith Jamison – Alvin Ailey former Artistic Director

Inside Out

Inside Out

Submitted by on 19 Jun 2010 – 10:46 PM Comments



Orange (vintage) | Jet Rag | $10



Where do you like to wear your shades? Inside, Out? Spring eyewear fashion selection photographed by Lou Mora for Movmnt Magazine.


Marc Jacobs | $360




Tom Ford | “Cary” | $320




Chanel | $325




D&G | $290




Vintage Red




Giorgio Armani | $240




Gucci | $275




Celestina Maynila | $390




Chloe | $275




Giorgio Armani | $240



Photography By Lou Mora loumora.com
 Photo Assistant: Matt Lopman | Stylist: Steph Ashmore | Make-up: Davia Matson
Models: Sarah Yates | Athena Toner | Melanie Tornroth | Phill Tornroth
All rights Reserved – Movmnt Magazine