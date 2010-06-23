“How Dance gave me the strength to fight cancer”

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZ-5swhJHUk

Via TED India – Renowned classical Indian dancer Ananda Shankar Jayant was diagnosed with cancer in 2009. She tells her personal story of not only facing the disease but dancing through it, and gives a performance revealing the metaphor of strength that helped her do it. With precision and sparkling grace, Ananda Shankar Jayant performs and teaches the classical dance styles of Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi.

“My language called dance paints before you a canvas of life and beyond – of our fallible self groping in the darkness for that light of eternity.“Shankar Jayant

Ananda Shankar Jayant is trained in two traditional forms of classical Indian dance, Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. Both forms require long training and precise timing to express their essence – and both forms, in Shankar Jayant’s hands, are capable of exploring deep truths. As a choreographer and performer, she uses dance to talk about gender issues (as in 1999′sWhat About Me?), mythology and philosophy, setting these carefully handed-down forms of dance onto a modern stage. She leads the Shankarananda Kalakshetra school in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, and is a scholar of dance and art, lecturing frequently on both throughout India. TEDTalks is a daily video podcast of the best talks and performances from the TED Conference, where the world’s leading thinkers and doers give the talk of their lives in 18 minutes. Featured speakers have included Al Gore on climate change, Philippe Starck on design, Jill Bolte Taylor on observing her own stroke, Nicholas Negroponte on One Laptop per Child, Jane Goodall on chimpanzees, Bill Gates on malaria and mosquitoes, Pattie Maes on the “Sixth Sense” wearable tech, and “Lost” producer JJ Abrams on the allure of mystery. TED stands for Technology, Entertainment, Design, and TEDTalks cover these topics as well as science, business, development and the arts.

David Benaym (via ted.com)

Also check Movmnt’s article published in issue 6: Ideas worst spreading