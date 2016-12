Momentarily best known for backup vocals on the rap track, “Where’d You Go,” teen-friendly Holly Brook has more to boast than just background music. Her debut CD seems almost designed to accentuate her potential and true passion for performance. Though the sparse arrangements leave Like Blood and Honey rough around the edges, Brook’s obviously jazz/folk-influenced purity and control of her voice is refreshing.

Beth Konopka

hollybrookmusic.com