The vision is a performing arts center combined with a hotel. A destination for performers and audiences alike. Is there such a thing as the perfect place to stay? Well, that of course depends on you. A state-of-the-art performing arts center and studios. An extensive health and spa facility. And, a world-class hotel, complete with an assortment of specially designed rooms. Some will have ballet barres and full mirrors, others will feature soundproof, cutting-edge recording facilities. Some rooms will even have direct access to the arts center’s backstage. The best part: every room will have a live feed direct to their televisions of any event happening on stage below! It’s a dream hotel, not a utopia, but definitely an artist’s fantasy…