VIP – Judith Jamison

4 Jun 2010 – 6:12 PM Comments

Dancer VIP: Judith Jamison – Alvin Ailey former Artistic Director

With JaQuel Knight and Beyonce Behind the Scenes of Single Ladies

Submitted by on 22 Jul 2009 – 12:55 PM Comments
Behind the scenes Beyonce's Single Ladies Video

For the hotly anticipated new music video featuring Beyoncé and two dancing ladies, JaQuel Knight took the reigns as the head choreographer of a video that relies on nothing more than an incredible dance performance.

Co-Choreographer, JaQuel Knight, and Beyoncé throw up their deuces for the camera after wrapping the sixteen-hour shoot for the hot single, “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”

After watching the past take on the monitor, director Jake Nava screams through the walls to give the ladies a few notes.

JaQuel give notes as he studies camera shots with the “B-Team” with his handheld monitor.

Ashley Everett, dancer, is finishing up final touches in the hair and make-up department, and is ready to get things rockin’ & rollin’ with the shoot.

As the crew adjusts the spotlights, the “Ladies” stand in the opening pose and wait for the Queen B to join them.

There they go! The ladies give all that they have each take, throughout the long hours.

beyonceonline.com

Movmnt 8 - Fall 2008 - Create and Believe - Featuring, Criss Angel, Tony Testa, Gus Van Sant, Jaquel Knight, Beyonce, Wade Robson, Travid Wall, Robert Battle...
Movmnt 8 – Fall 2008 – Create and Believe – Featuring, Criss Angel, Tony Testa, Gus Van Sant, Jaquel Knight, Beyonce, Wade Robson, Travid Wall, Robert Battle…

