Home » 8 - Fall 08, DANCE, Featured, Featured Articles, MUSIC, NEWS, Photo Report, POP CULTURE
With JaQuel Knight and Beyonce Behind the Scenes of Single Ladies
For the hotly anticipated new music video featuring Beyoncé and two dancing ladies, JaQuel Knight took the reigns as the head choreographer of a video that relies on nothing more than an incredible dance performance.
Co-Choreographer, JaQuel Knight, and Beyoncé throw up their deuces for the camera after wrapping the sixteen-hour shoot for the hot single, “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”
After watching the past take on the monitor, director Jake Nava screams through the walls to give the ladies a few notes.
JaQuel give notes as he studies camera shots with the “B-Team” with his handheld monitor.
Ashley Everett, dancer, is finishing up final touches in the hair and make-up department, and is ready to get things rockin’ & rollin’ with the shoot.
As the crew adjusts the spotlights, the “Ladies” stand in the opening pose and wait for the Queen B to join them.
There they go! The ladies give all that they have each take, throughout the long hours.
beyonceonline.com
-
- Movmnt 8 – Fall 2008 – Create and Believe – Featuring, Criss Angel, Tony Testa, Gus Van Sant, Jaquel Knight, Beyonce, Wade Robson, Travid Wall, Robert Battle…
[quickshop:Issue 8 - Create & Believe:price:5.95:shipping:2.00:shipping2:4.00:end]