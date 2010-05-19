Album Review, Kylie Minogue, Boombox

















Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue has maintained one of the most enduring careers in pop music. With twenty years in the industry, ten albums under her belt, and over forty million albums sold world wide, it seems all the more shocking that she has had such limited stateside success. Despite this, Minogue has amassed a slew of hits overseas that have, over the years, been remixed, reworked, and reconfigured by some of the industry’s hottest names. With sixteen tracks all taken from her post-comeback period (2000 – 2008), Boombox offers a non-stop night out at the club complete with all the sweat, body-heat, and gold lame’ hot pants Ms. Minogue can muster. The album kicks off with a new wave reworking of her biggest hit to date, “Can’t Get You Outta My Head,” which is wisely spliced with New Order’s “Blue Monday.” The two tracks fit seamlessly together, which is all the more remarkable considering how individually identifiable each track is. Elsewhere, the Chemical Brothers remix of her 2003 UK number 1 hit “Slow” and Fischerspooner’s reworking of “Come Into My World” are inspired enough to be hits on their own.

Bruce Scott

